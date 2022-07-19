Karlie Gebhards tees off on hole two during the Northwest Regional Youth Golf League. Karlie’s partner is Brylea Shrader.

Titus Wright gets a little help from his dad as he lines up his putt on hole seven at Rock Port last Thursday evening.

Tayden Cook tees off on hole two. The Northwest Regional Youth Golf League consists of Rock Port, Tarkio, Stanberry and Maryville. Youth from each community travel each week to play in each of the communities. There were 54 youth golfers on hand last Thursday night in Rock Port.