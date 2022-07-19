The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 18 – 24.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Route 111 – Closed for a bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Interstate 29 through July. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc)

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.) More info: https://www.modot.org/atchison-county-interstate-29-nishnabotna-river-bridge-rehabilitation *

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge deck repair at the bridge over Rock Creek south of Exit 107, July 18 – 22. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around-the-clock with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

* Indicates this bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.