The Rock Port Park Board met Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Rock Port City Park. Members present were Tisha Jackson, Jill Lager, Tawni Ellis, Jennifer Geib, Clint Dougherty, Jen Welch, and Sheena Roup.

Tisha called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting agenda was approved.

Board members voted to approve the June 7, 2022, meeting minutes.

Pool

The baby pool has a crack on the corner that is leaking. This needs to be looked into in the off season.

Carrie had to backwash it the other day because they were having troubles with it over filling.

The electrical breaker for the girls’ bathroom keeps flipping.

A vote was taken through Google Forms to approve the purchase of a new refrigerator for the concession stand.

Discussion was had about the need to replace the lifeguard chair at the shallow end for the upcoming season.

Park

It was decided to post the merry-go-round for sale.

The city diagnosed and fixed the electrical problem in the green shed.

Discussion about other areas throughout the park that need extra attention included: mulch around the playground, clean up around the green shed, shelter house, camera system, men’s bathroom in the green shed, broken grill by the large shelter house, and broken fence pieces.

The board extended a thank you to Burlap & Bows for donating the flower pots that were placed at the pool and planted at the entrance to the park.

Other Business

The park board will be putting the merry-go-round up for auction. Details will be posted on their Facebook page and the city website.

ARPA Ideas

Jennifer Geib reported that information for a splash pad was provided to Emily Schulte for the city’s working meeting tonight.

Current Project Status

Jennifer also reported information gathered on surrounding splash pads. Jeff Stubblefield, Maryville Parks and Rec manager, has invited the park board over to Maryville to look at the behind the scenes of the splash pads and offer recommendations on what to do and not to do.

Sheena presented a walking path project grant that MODOT is offering. A committee had already been formed and action was being taken to submit the grant. An engineer will be here Friday, June 24, at 10:00 a.m. to look at logistics.

The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.