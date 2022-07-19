A lot of work has been done recently at the Tarkio Tech campus, including the recent restoration project (completed by the Q & M Snowing and Mowing crew) of the patio and flower beds behind the old Slusher building.

Food trucks set up at the Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College Greek Week Saturday, July 16, 2022, included Tropical Sno, Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, and Hy-Vee Catering.

Ayden and Landon Mitchell play cornhole during Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College Greek Week Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College held a Greek Week celebration last weekend on the college campus. Pierce Mitchell and his grandma, Barb Swinford, had a fun time playing badminton.

Eleanor Henry puts a new spin on playing cornhole during Tarkio Tech/Tarkio College Greek Week Saturday, July 16, 2022.