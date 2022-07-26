Celebrate quilting at the annual quilt show hosted by Quilters Boutique and the Rock Port Tourism Board. This year’s quilt show will be held Saturday, October 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port, Missouri.

Enter a quilt in the show for a chance to win a Janome sewing machine! Quilt entry will begin on September 24 at Quilters Boutique, 101 E. US Hwy. 136, Rock Port. Quilters of all ages are encouraged to participate. A variety of categories will be featured for the quilts including hand pieced and hand quilted by the same person, machine pieced and hand quilted, machine pieced and machine quilted, etc.

Mark October 1, 2022, on your calendar to see hundreds of fabulous quilts and special exhibits. Bring your whole family to instill in the next generation the joy of quilting. Follow Quilters Boutique on Facebook and Instagram and watch the Atchison County Mail to learn more and get updates about this event. Contact Tami at Quilters Boutique at 660-744-2528 for more information.