Ladies of all ages are invited to the 13th annual Women’s Luncheon at The White Barn in Rock Port, Missouri, on Sunday, October 9, at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and childcare will be provided for all attendees. The guest speaker will be announced soon. Come ready for a wonderful time of Christian fellowship, encouragement, worship, and prayer as they discuss the theme “The God Who Sees Me” (based on the story of Hagar in Genesis). RSVP by October 2 to Bing Boettner by calling 660-744-2438. An online RSVP link will be available soon.