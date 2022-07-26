Julie and Blake Hurst were this year’s Atchison County Fair Parade Grand Marshals and were driven by Lee Roy Sickman.

The 2022 Atchison County Fair Parade Grand Marshals were Blake and Julie Hurst of Tarkio. The Hursts have been long-time participants and supporters of the fair.

Blake started showing livestock in 1967. His children showed and now his grandchildren have entered the ring to show their prized stock. Married for 45 years, Blake and Julie have three grown children and six grandchildren.

Blake and Julie, along with their daughter Lee Harms and sons-in-law Ryan Harms and Matt Schlueter, as well as help from the grandkids, operate Hurst Greenery near Westboro, Missouri. They also own and cultivate farm ground. They have also put in a lot of work into making their backyard in Tarkio a gorgeous oasis of flowers, trees, and even a pond.

Blake served as Missouri Farm Bureau President for 10 years and served as a member of the American Farm Bureau Federation Board of Directors. Before his election as Missouri Farm Bureau President in 2010, he served the organization in several capacities, including vice president. Blake has also written for several local, state, and national newspapers and magazines and spoke on behalf of the American farmer. Julie is also a writer and has contributed stories, including to the Tarkio Avalanche. Both Julie and Blake have continually supported the local schools and communities’ endeavors, and have even shared their musical talents with local productions.

The Atchison County Fair Board and community were honored to have Blake and Julie as this year’s grand marshals and appreciate the support they and other local farmers give to the fair and its youth.