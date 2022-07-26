August 1, 1947

• W. B. Munn and J. B. Shaum, Jr., recently purchased from Dr. C. L. Barnard the office formerly occupied by the Production Credit and yesterday moved to the new quarters, which will also be occupied by C. E. Munn, L. E. Bowman, and J. D. Rankin. Production Credit has moved to the Main Street office.

• A county-wide 4-H picnic will be held Sunday, August 10, at the Rock Port Park. It is expected that 300 to 400 4-Hers and their families will take part.

• Dr. Ellis Jones Hough, minister of the local Presbyterian Church, is the author of an article on the Cardinal Newman-Kingsley controversy, which has stirred the academic English speaking world for three quarters of a century. The article was published in “Theology Today,” a quarterly magazine printed at Princeton University.

August 3, 1972

• The Simmons Implement Team won the Bolckow Tournament by defeating Amazonia 13-0, the Hawks of St. Joseph 9-8, Bolckow 11-1, and Danny Bell of St. Joseph 13-4.

• Bruce Gardner, Assistant Professor of Music at Tarkio College, will be a featured soloist with the Omaha Symphony Thursday evening, August 3, in an outdoor concert in Peony Park.

• One of the highlights of the 1972 Share-The-Fun held at Tarkio College Leitch Chapel on July 19 was the 4-H band, under the direction of Ed Roberts. Band members included Kevin Hurst, Judee Hull, Gary Vette, Blake Hurst, Larry Ohrt, Susan Wessler, Janette Wessler, Bobby Vette, Jeannie Ohrt, Paula Ohrt, April Staashelm, Suzanne Hull, Leslie Herrman, and Jill Vette.

• S. Floyd Williams presented a check to Dr. Eldon Breazier, president of Tarkio College, to be used in the new four-year nurse’s training program at the college.

• The Tarkio Jaycees issued a challenge to the Tarkio Rotary Club to meet in a Donkey Ball Game Tuesday, August 8. Trained donkeys from Crescent, Oklahoma, will be used in the fund raising affair.

• The Tarkio R-I School District has hired Mrs. Rosanna McAdams to supervise the food service program for the 1972-73 school year. Mrs. McAdams has had many successful years of experience in the preparation of meals for large groups.

July 31, 1997

• John R. Woolsey, Vice President and General Manager of the Nuclear Equipment Division of Babcock and Wilcox of Barberton, Ohio and son of John and Dorthine Woolsey of Tarkio, worked with the Navy in supplying the reactor plant for the USS Seawolf (SSN 21). The USSA Seawolf (SSN 21) was commissioned July 19, 1997, in Groton, Connecticut. Woolsey attended the commissioning ceremony.

• Paul and Patricia Wessler of rural northern Atchison County served as Grand Marshals of the Atchison County Fair Parade Saturday, July 26, in Rock Port, Missouri. They have been long-time supporters of the Atchison County Fair and 4-H program.

• The Flower Mill on Main Street in Tarkio is getting a new store front. Workers are tearing off the old front and readying the building for the new one.