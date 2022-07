The theme of the 2022 Fairfax Fair is “Deep in the Heart of Fairfax.”. The fair will be held August 19-21. The annual event is sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club.

Anyone wanting to have a booth at the park should contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.

Girls who are interested in participating in the Miss Fairfax contest should contact Jill Kingery via Facebook or call 660-920-9205.