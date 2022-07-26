August 1, 1947

• The Wayside Inn is advertising a dance, both round and square dancing, to be held Thursday, July 31.

• About 150 persons from Fairfax, Tarkio, Craig and Mound City have been employed the past week detasseling the DeKalb hybrid corn on the Seymour farms. Because of the unusual season, the corn is very irregular in tasseling this year, which makes the work more tedious and careful than in normal years, and the workers have to make several trips to some fields to be sure the job is done right.

• A car load of building material for the new grain elevator of the Rickel Grain company was unloaded here this week and actual construction of the building is expected to start soon. A new switch track is to be laid to the elevator. The elevator will be built on a spot about due west of the coal shed south of the Burlington depot and will be of steel and wood construction.

August 3, 1972

• Mrs. Winston Graves left Kansas City Thursday morning, July 20, by plane for a month’s tour and visit in London, England, Paris, France, Lucerne, Switzerland, and Florence, Rome, and Naples, Italy.

• A would-be bike thief apparently found the going a bit strenuous as he attempted to make a getaway on the vehicle Friday night and abandoned it on Hwy. 59 north of Fairfax. Keith VanderBoom observed the racing bike being ridden from his home and alerted city police and several young people who were downtown. They gave chase and later found the bike deserted in a ditch between Fairfax and Tarkio. No one reported an out-of-breath hitchhiker.

• George W. Dunkle, who would have been 100 years old September 17, passed away Tuesday morning at Fairfax hospital. He leaves behind 146 descendants: eight children, 42 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren, and 20 great-great-grandchildren. He was proceded in death by his wife, one daughter, and four sons.

• 4-H horsemanship members from northwest Missouri and southeast Nebraska participated in a special regional 4-H horse show held at Shamrock Ranch near Westboro July 16. Bareback winners were Gale Seymour, Maralee Sweeton, Jane Crider, and Harold Lyle. Winners of the pleasure horsemanship class were Bill Espey, Darrell Shelton, Gale Seymour, Maralee Sweeton, and Ann Million.

July 31, 1997

• Over The Back Fence by Nancy Gaines: “Larry Hoedl of Tampa, Florida, stopped in the newspaper office last week. He misses seeing the articles in the paper detailing who had Sunday dinner and who came to visit. He also wanted to set the record straight before he died, ‘he did not hang from the school overpass and a truck didn’t have to rescue him.’ He said he could walk the bridge both top and bottom without any difficulty and his dad was the welder on the bridge.”

• The Fairfax R-3 Board of Education recognized Jerry Whittington for 15 years of faithful service as a cook at the Fairfax School District. .

• Matt Straub will participate in the Good Life Games, an event for people over 50 offering track and field competitions, September 5-9 in St. Joseph.

• Xi Lambda Sorority judged lawns of the month last Wednesday evening and the winners are Charles and Helen Golden, Matt and Marcia Straub, Ferd and Leona Ray, and Oma Hawkins.