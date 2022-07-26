Ag Partners’ new grain storage facility building has now been completed on the east side of 1st Street between Main and Hwy. 136 in Tarkio, Missouri. Chad Ottmann and crew with Ottmann Electric out of Rock Port are continuing to get the electrical work completed and a September 1 target date has been set for a test run of the building’s system. Once everything is a go and harvest season starts, the building, which is over 500 feet long and 180 feet wide and will hold 3 million bushels, will begin to be filled. The new facility will be able to unload a truck in three minutes. The building has not only changed the look of the bottom of Main Street for the better, but will be a huge boost to Ag Partners’ operation. (Bob Prestyly photo)