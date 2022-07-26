August 1, 1947

• Rock Port citizens will have the opportunity to vote on a $135,000 bond issue which will be used for revamping and rebuilding the city’s waterworks system.

• Guy Miller and Wayne (Mandy) Thompson, who have been employed at the Clifton furniture store for some time, are going into business on their own account. They have purchased the Standard Hiway Service Station on No. 275.

• There should no longer be any occasion for a car driver to park in a careless manner on Main Street, as Commissioner Glen Graham, with the assistance of a city prisoner, has been painting orange parking stripes along the street.

• A crowd of at least 100 men attended the all-county picnic at the city park, sponsored by the Rock Port Community Club. A fried chicken picnic dinner was served, with plenty for all and a lot left over.

July 27, 1972

• Dennis Martin, president of the Atchison County 4-H Council, presented a first place Share-the-Fun trophy to Jill Vette, of the Farmers City 4-H Club. Second place went to Tim Bolton, a member of the Morning Sun 4-H Club. Participating in the winning skit, “Archie and 4-H,” were Mary Beth Hull, Janet Vette, Paula Ohrt, Bobbie Vette, Gary Vette, Donnie Broermann, Mike Peregrine, Dennis Peregrine, and Julie McGehee.

• Miss Deana Townsend, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dean Townsend, Rock Port, became the bride of William Michael Gilbert, son of Mr. and Mrs. William S. Gilbert, Hereford, Texas, July 1 at the Christian Church in Rock Port.

• Mr. and Mrs. John Sierks, Brownville, Nebraska, announce the engagement of their daughter, Myrna, to Stanley Brooks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Brooks, Fairfax, Missouri. An August 20 wedding is being planned.

• A 92-page booklet, “In Time of Emergency – A Citizen Handbook,” is being mailed to families of Atchison County. The book is a complete guide on what to do in case of nuclear attack or natural disaster. Maurice Forbis presented the first copies to Judge Neal Judy and Judge Fred Daugherty of the County Court of Atchison County.

• The 34th annual Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative meeting was held July 25 at the Rock Port city park. An estimated crowd of 1,200 to 1,400 persons attended the meeting and enjoyed the entertainment and picnic supper.

July 24, 1997

• Props Plus, Rock Port, will hold a grand opening celebration July 26. Clarence Squires, owner, reports sales of ATVs and jet skis have been brisk since the business opened June 13.

• More than 130 people registered for Red Cross swimming lessons at the Rock Port pool. Cheryl Shirley is the water safety instructor.

• The Rock Port FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Camp July 7-11 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Those attending were Shannon Shineman, Clint Stoner, Eric Bressler, Hope Bailey, and Bill Bailey. Clint and Eric won the canoeing race, and Shannon was awarded All Around Camper.

• The Rock Port Market advertised “Prices That Fit the Grill” – seedless grapes, 99¢ per pound; top sirloin steak, $1.99 per pound; large sweet Georgia peaches, 69¢ per pound; and Seven Seas assorted dressings, $1.49 per bottle.