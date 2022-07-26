The next Rock Port Farmers Market will be held Saturday, August 6, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot south of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

Vendors expected in August include Lorretta’s Donut Wagon, Flower and Forged Farms, Berries on the Bluff, Kennedy Orchard Bakery, Paigestries, Strange Makes, Dreamers Farm, Dip Cravers, Midwest Designs, Farm2Fork, Moonlight Country Catering, Ashlynn Meyer Designs, Alex and Roxeanne Nickerson, and local author Karl Forehand.

The farmers market has also added a date to the original schedule for the 2022 season. Mark your calendars for September 10 and make plans to visit the farmers market. If you are interested in becoming a vendor or volunteer, reach out via email at rockportmofarmersmarket@gmail.com.

Currently, there are seven vendors signed up for September including: Flower and Forged Farms, Dreamers Farm, Villeneuve Woodworks, Moonlight Country Catering, Brownville Trading Post, Ashlynn Meyer Designs, and Karl Forehand. Live music by Tom ’n Rox will be featured at the September market.

You can follow the Rock Port Farmers Market on Facebook and Instagram for updates, vendor announcements and giveaway information.