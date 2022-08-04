The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 22, 2022, by Justin Pankau to Danny and Sheila Cooper for Lots 14 and 13, Block 16, Meek’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed July 22, 2022, by Daniel Kampen to Daniel Kampen Revocable Trust for land in Section 4, Township 66, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed July 25, 2022, by Loretta and Robert Tysor to Travis McDonald for Lots 14 and 15, Block 10, Original Plat, Westboro, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed July 25, 2022, by Thomas Davis to Thomas Davis and Emily Graham for land in Section 8, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 25, 2022, by Stanley Harmon, Jr. to Stanley Harmon and Natalie Harmon for Lots 1 and 7, Block 2, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 25, 2022, by Stanley Harmon, Jr. and Natalie Harmon to Sienna Harmon for Lots 1 and 7, Block 2, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 28, 2022, by Tommy and Kelsey Blu Dow to J. Ben Wynn and Joseph Wynn, Jr. for Lots 11 and 12, Block 5, Rankin Place, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 28, 2022, by Christopher and M. Joann Stevens to Marisa Jordan for Lot 3, Block 2, Rankin Place First Filing, Tarkio, Missouri.