Alex Barnett, right, tied for the season-log points championship in the girls 15-18 division with Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert. (Photos by Jon Dykstra, Maryville Forum)

Sydnee Bruns, left, was third in the girls 13-14 division behind Smithville’s Cali Hatcher and Maryville’s Casey Phillips. Also pictured are Maryville’s Alayna Pargas and tour director Mike Habermehl.

The East Atchison Lady Wolves golfed in the Northwest Missouri Junior Tournament Series this summer. The series ended Monday, August 1, with the championship invitational at the St. Joseph Country Club.

EA golfer Sydnee Bruns Sydnee placed second in the championship tournament with a 114. Sydnee was third for the season in the girls 13-14 division behind Smithville’s Cali Hatcher and Maryville’s Casey Phillips.

EA’s Alex Barnett tied for the season championship in the girls 15-18 division with Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert. She placed second in the championship tournament with a 98.