The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met July 20, 2022, at Tarkio High School. The meeting was called to order by board president Garrett Wood at 7:00 p.m. Board members attending were: Jamie Barnett, Heather Olson, Brooke Vette, Chris Yates, Sam Hannah, and Josh Wright. Others in attendance included board secretary Lanette Hogue, Tarkio R-I Superintendent Carrie Livengood, Tarkio Elementary Principal/Tarkio R-I Special Education Director Kari Taylor, Tarkio High School Principal Nick Kemerling, Jennifer Peregrine, Brooke Walton, Bill Joesting, Keagan Corrington, Ken Eaton, Jim Bloomfielder, and Eric Churchwell.

The consent agenda and district obligations were approved.

A TAC report was provided.

Elementary Principal Taylor gave a report on teachers attending summer PD and projected numbers for 2022-23.

High School Principal Kemerling reported on summer PD for teachers. He also reported that both gym floors have been resurfaced.

Superintendent Livengood gave a financial report, as well as a MSIP/CSIP update.

Facility Report – Veregy presented a facility report.

Josh Wright moved and Chris Yates seconded to approve the office to use Online School Payments for the 2022-2023 school year. The motion passed 6-1.

The board unanimously voted to adopt Conflict of Interest Policy 0342. The motion carried 7-0.

Mrs. Taylor gave a summer school program evaluation.

The board unanimously voted to approve the elementary and high school handbooks as presented.

The tax rate hearing was set for August 17, 2022, at 7:00 p.m.

The board unanimously voted to approve Kari Taylor as the Homeless Coordinator.

The board unanimously voted to approve the current Safe Return to School Plan.

The board unanimously voted to approve the class sponsor pay schedule as presented.

Contracting fuel was discussed, but no motion was made.

Jamie Barnett moved and Josh Wright seconded to approve Kara Vette as 5th grade teacher for the 2022-23 school year. The motion carried 7-0.

Chris Yates moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve Michelle Seiter as assistant junior high volleyball coach, assistant high school basketball coach and assistant high school volleyball coach. The motion carried 7-0.

Chris Yates moved and Sam Hannah seconded to approve McKenzie Brockoff as assistant high school volleyball coach. The motion carried 7-0.

The board unanimously voted to approve the ISS/At Risk Supervisor Job Description as presented.

Jamie Barnett moved and Chris Yates seconded to approve the resignation of Melissa White. The motion carried 7-0.

The meeting moved into closed session pursuant to RSMo § 610.001, record and vote at 9:25 p.m.

The meeting adjourned at 10:20 p.m.