Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) coordinates a number of workforce programs that connect students with opportunities in their county. In addition to local career awareness, they work to cultivate leadership and volunteerism through the #MakeACBeautiful youth grant program, which awards at least $500 to a beautification project in each of the three school district areas.

Applications for 2022-2023 grant projects are due September 7, 2022, with winners to be announced at ACDC’s annual meeting on September 14. Projects must completed by July 31, 2023.

Successful grant projects will:

• Be planned and carried out by youth. Youth 10-17 years old may apply.

• Connect youth with their peers and create an opportunity for leadership. Each team will have at least three students; one will be designated “lead.”

• Connect youth with adults. Each group will have an adult partner (community leader/parent/teacher).

• Beautify an area not on school grounds. Project examples might include: landscaping (clean-up of a rundown lot, planting flowers or trees); art (mural on the side of a building, paintings on crosswalks); or something new (recreation, new park features, landmark).

Please contact ACDC at acdc@atchisoncounty.org or 660-744-6562 with questions or to request an application packet.