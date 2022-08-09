The Battle for Blood (a blood drive competition with Rock Port and Tarkio communities going head-to-head to see who can collect the most blood donations) will continue with Rock Port’s Blood Drive Thursday, August 11, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Rock Port United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 211 W. Opp Street. The event is sponsored by the Rock Port FFA Chapter and the Community Blood Center. Appointments are preferred. Book your appointment at savealifenow.org/group, enter Group Code: EG4V. For medical eligibility questions, call 1-800-688-0900.