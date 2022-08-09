Gas prices are slowly creeping down so the Tarkio Parks & Recreation Department would like everyone to join them for a cruise night Saturday, August 13, starting at 7:30 p.m. Cruise Main Street in Tarkio like the good ol’ days and stop by the Enel parking lot at 2nd and Main Street for some Groovy’s Grub.

Everyone is invited to participate, whether you live in Tarkio or not; pull that classic out of the garage, put some shine on your off-roading Jeep, or don some leathers and hop on your Harley. Come join the fun!