“Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes,” an evidence-based program designed to teach strategies for managing diabetes, will be offered via Zoom.

This program consists of six, 2.5-hour classes that will be held from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. Classes will begin on August 25 and will run through October 6. The classes are free, and each participant will receive the “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book and a Relaxation for Body & Mind CD. Debbie Bennett and Micah Potgieter, Nutrition and Health Education specialists for University of Missouri Extension, will be teaching the classes.

Classes are open to anyone with diabetes or anyone who helps care for someone with diabetes. Topics covered will include:

• Guidelines for a Healthy Eating Plan & Menu Planning

• Preventing Low Blood Sugar

• Preventing or Delaying Complications

• Physical Activity & Exercise

• Positive Thinking

• Foot Care

• Weekly Action Planning & Problem Solving

Participants can register online at https://www.tinyurl.com/vdsmp22. For help with registration or to ask questions, call 660-744-6231 or email bennettdl@missouri.edu.