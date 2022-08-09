This year’s Fairfax Fair will be held August 19-21 in the Fairfax City Park. The theme of the 2022 Fairfax Fair is “Deep in the Heart of Fairfax.” Sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club, the weekend’s festivities are full of family fun and excitement.

The fair begins the evening of Friday, August 19, with opening ceremonies beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the park. Registration for the baby show begins at 5:15 p.m. The baby show will be held at 6:30 p.m., followed by performances by Ben Johnson (Elvis impersonator/performer), Kendal Straub, and Donovan Jones.

The festivities on Saturday, August 20, will begin with the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show at 10:00 a.m. at the Fairfax Football Field. Get that tractor out of the barn and head to town! The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Main Street in Fairfax. Highway 59 is usually closed 30 minutes prior, so be sure to get to Fairfax by 10:30 a.m. Fair booths and games will be open all day. The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will perform at 6:00 p.m., followed by the crowning of Miss Fairfax. Locals will take the stage to perform following the announcement. They include Christina Hall, Clint Dougherty, Erica Taylor, and Darius Skillen. Giveaway winners will be announced following the performances.

On Sunday, August 21, a church service will take place in the park at 10:30 a.m.

The fair festivities include tons of games and contests for people of all ages. Food vendors are set up on site. Local organizations will also be holding giveaways so be sure to check out all the booths to sign up for the chance to win a prize! Anyone wanting to set up a booth at the park should contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.