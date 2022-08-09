The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center will celebrate a new chapter during the center’s August 23 field day.

“We are now part of the MU Extension network of extension and education centers,” said Jim Crawford, director of the MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center, which is in Fairfax in Atchison County. “Along with our new name, we will be breaking ground for a new building during this year’s event.”

A variety of experts from MU will be on hand to answer the most pressing questions farmers are facing.

“On-farm economics are central on most producers’ minds,” Crawford said. “We have experts who will talk about the market influences on their inputs, crop sales and lease agreements. We also will be demonstrating some of the new technologies that are becoming available to make your operation more efficient.”

Breakfast is served at 7:30 a.m. Groundbreaking is at 11:45 a.m., followed by lunch. Presenters and topics include:

• Kevin Bradley, plant science and technology professor, “Weed Management Issues in Corn and Soybean.”

• Mandy Bish, agronomy specialist, “Fungi on the Move: Disease Monitoring Initiatives in Missouri Row Crops.”

• Wayne Flanary, extension field agronomist, “Corn and Soybean Yield Response to Crop Management Inputs.”

• Carson Miller, research specialist in plant sciences, “Using a Drone to Spray Crops.”

• Lance Conway, research specialist, “Can Planter Sensors Accurately Guide Agronomic Decisions?”

• Ray Massey, extension agricultural economics professor, “Input Costs: Outlook and Management.”

• Scott Brown, associate extension agricultural economics professor, “2023 Outlook for Corn and Soybean Markets.”

• Denise Ferguson, ag business field specialist, “Negotiating a Land Lease.”

University of Missouri President Mun Choi and MU Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart will be on hand for the groundbreaking for the new machine shed.

Crawford said they look forward to welcoming field day guests from Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and beyond. “Our field day is a big part of helping meet our extension goal of doubling the value of agriculture in Missouri by 2030,” he said.

Preregistration is not required. MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center is located at 29955 Outer Road, Fairfax, Missouri.