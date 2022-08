Ryan Chandler is known in the Omaha, Nebraska, area as the Old Market Magician. He performed for local residents Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Liberty Theatre in the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. The event was sponsored by Liberty Theatre.

Elaina Kroeger signs her name to a card proving which card was hers for magician Ryan Chandler. Every time he would shuffle the cards, Elaina’s card would alway be on top.