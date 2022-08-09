Kristi Spellman taste tests some Farm2Fork goodies at the Rock Port Farmers Market Saturday, August 6, 2022. Also pictured are Stephanie Pankau and Cindy Sons. Booths were set up inside the Atchison County Memorial Building and outside in the parking lot.

Matt Schlueter with Hurst Greenery talks to customers about the hibiscus for sale at the Rock Port Farmers Market.

Debbie and Mikayla Makings with Makings Bling’n Bows help a customer.

Mae Griffin shows Ellie Kennedy her wand in the children’s play area.

Two youngsters make some giant bubbles.

Kolcyn Barnes and Corten Hastert take a breather on the inflatables.

James Thompson, left, learns more about the Dip Cravers’ wares for sale at the Rock Port Farmers Market.