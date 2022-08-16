The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met August 10, 2022. Board members present were: Lori Seymour, Roger Martin, W.C. Farmer, Bob Alldredge, Craig Corken, Mary Ann Hull, Jeff Meyer, and Eryn Stepp. Monica Bailey and Carol Clark were also present.

The July minutes were approved. Board members also approved the July financials as presented.

Director Report

ACDC continues to assist Tarkio Renewal ($5,256 still available in Property Improvement Grant) and Restore Rock Port (for Main Street demo).

In the past several weeks, Bailey helped host Northwest Missouri Enterprise Facilitation’s board meeting at the Atchison County Memorial Building and attended several regional meetings, including Evergy’s local economic development partners event, Northwest Roundtable of Economic Developers, Great Northwest Day planning, and Digitally Connected Communities wrap-up meeting. She also met with several new/potential businesses, and the Atchison County Artisans planning committee, which is coordinating a maker/craft fair on Saturday, November 5, at the Tarkio Community Building.

ACDC’s 2022-2023 Youth Beautification Grant applications (projects to be completed July 31, 2023) are due September 7. Winners will be announced at ACDC’s annual meeting. Fairfax’s Sixth Grade Guidance Class, a 2022 YBG recipient, raised an additional $800 to be able to create a better mural than originally planned, but are still $328 short for their project. Because ACDC did not spend all $1,500 allotted to grants that year, board members voted to award Fairfax an additional $328. (Martin and Alldredge abstained.)

The Business Improvement Grant program has awarded $13,437 in 2022 and $6,563 is still available.

New Business

Tarkio Tech submitted a Nonprofit Support Request for their handicap accessibility project at Rankin Hall. It was reviewed and the board will vote on it at the next meeting.

The group reviewed a Nonprofit Support Request from Tarkio Parks and Rec for their Tarkio ball field bleacher and landscaping project. Alldredge moved that ACDC contribute $5,000 to this project once they have raised $50,000 in donations, to be paid in early 2023.

Annual meeting details were discussed.