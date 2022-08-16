Submitted by

Linda Kaye Payton, president

The Allen Schiffern American Legion Auxiliary Unit 199 held a meeting on August 8, 2022, with seven members answering roll call. President Linda Payton opened the meeting and Chaplain Pearl Burns said an opening prayer with a moment of silence in memory of our deceased. The Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary were recited by all members.

The minutes of our last meeting were read by Barb Hines, secretary, and approved after some changes were made. The financial report was given by Sheridan Mires, treasurer.

Brooke Vette and Seth Spire, members of Tarkio Park and Recreation Board, shared with us the need for renovations to our city baseball field. We learned that new bleachers are needed and the field itself needs upgrading. They are accepting donations. Long-term improvements will include the bathrooms, dugouts and concession area. Thanks to Brooke and Seth for talking with us.

Membership was discussed. Two members have yet to pay their dues. See or send your renewals to Barb Hines.

The fall rummage sale is set for October 21-22. Donation take-in starts on October 12 and will continue on October 13, 14, 17, 18, and 19 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. No donations will be accepted on October 20 to allow us time to finish unpacking and organizing. There is a shorter take in time so bring your donations early! Rummage sale chairperson is KC Hines, 660-623-9297.

Our unit will be hosting the District 4 meeting on September 10, 2022. We will set up on September 9. Members have signed up for food for our morning snack and for our lunch. Any other member wanting to make something is asked to call Linda Payton at 660-623-9399.

Deep cleaning of the building will start on October 25 if left over items are picked up on the 24th.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be on November 6.

The next meeting will be September 12, 2022, at 5:30 p.m.