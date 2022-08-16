The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed August 1, 2022, by Jay and Beverly Clinkingbeard to Garrett and Shelby Alsup for Lots 2, 4, 5, and 6, Block 6, South Blanchard, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 2, 2022, by Lynn Roop to Thomas Roop for Lot 14, Block 8, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 2, 2022, by Herman Ritchie to Premier Properties and Investments, LLC, for Lot 2, Block 15, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 2, 2022, by Charles Hixson to Timothy and Pamela Nance for Lots 3 and 4, Block 21, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 2, 2022, by Christopher and Breanne Riley to Lindsay Dougherty for Lot 4, Second Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 2, 2022, by B P Real Estate Group LP to Elaine Wilmes for Lot 20, Ellsworth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 3, 2022, by Nicholas and Jennelle Howell to Nicholas and Jennelle Howell for Lots 11 and 12, Block 21, Nuckolls and White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 8, 2022, by Troy Clodfelter to C&T Midwest Management, LLC, for Lots 24 and 25, Block C, Miles Sickler Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 8, 2022, by Thomas Kruse and Krista and David Sly to Shawnee Hawkins for land in Section 7, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 8, 2022, by Thomas Kruse and Shawnee and Mark Hawkins to D Sly Farms, LLC, for land in Section 5, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 8, 2022, by Shawnee and Mark Hawkins and Krista and David Sly to Thomas Kruse for land in Section 8, Township 63, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 8, 2022, by Manuel Duran to Bruce and Stephanie White for Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 2, Sixth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed August 10, 2022, by Michael and Katia Hawkins to Shane Hawkins and Ashley Hawkins for Lots 1, 2, 3, and 4, Block 2, Sly’s Addition, Fairfax, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed August 11, 2022, by Edith and Gerry Kirkpatrick to Gerry and Edith Kirkpatrick for Lots 11 and 12, Second Addition, Westboro, Missouri.