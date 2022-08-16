The T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic will be held Sunday, Sepetember 4, at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club. Tee-off for the 4 person scramble will be at 10:00 a.m.

Lunch will be provided by Rock Port Dance Team for a free will donation.

At least one Rock Port alum, current student, or teacher must be in the team. The fee is $60 per person. To register, contact Ross Hastert at rhastert@cbtmo.com or Okema Hale at okema2hs@gmail.com by August 29.

Proceeds will help the Booster Club support Blue Jay athletics.