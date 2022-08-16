A one-vehicle accident occurred on Route C west of Q Avenue in Atchison County at 6:05 p.m. August 13, 2022. Angela A. Orozco, age 43, of Westboro, Missouri, was driving a 2002 Cadillac Deville westbound on Route C when the vehicle traveled off the south side of the roadway. Orozco over-corrected and the vehicle returned back to the roadway then traveled off the north side of the road, striking an embankment. The Cadillac came to rest facing southeast.

Orozco, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries, but refused treatment at the scene. The 2002 Cadillac Deville sustained extensive damage and was secured on site. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper K.L. Ebersold, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, and the Westboro Fire Department.