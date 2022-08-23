The Barnett Family Reunion was held August 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Tarkio. The family members had a wonderful time catching up.

Attending were: Dean and Patty Rolofson, Melody, Jae, and Alex Barnett, George and Anne Barnett, and Julie Barnett, all of Tarkio; Shayli Larabee and Eli of Burlington Junction, Missouri; Jeff Barnett of Maryville, Missouri; Gayle Rolofson of Hopkins, Missouri; Carey Rolofson of Platte City, Missouri; Steve Rolofson and Shawn Rolofson, both of Kansas City, Missouri; Jason, Sara, Cortnee, and Kylie Barnett of Grain Valley, Missouri; and Danny Rolofson of Red Oak, Iowa.