Enjoy the August saturation issue of the Atchison County Mail. All Atchison County addresses received a free paper this week thanks to the many advertisers throughout the area. Please continue to support these businesses that are mostly owned by local community members.

School has started for Atchison County students. Please remember to drive safely and slowly around the school and in school crossing and drop-off and load zones. Always stop for buses that are loading and unloading students on city streets. Let’s make sure this school year is a safe one for our local youth.

Fall sports are underway for Rock Port and East Atchison athletes. These students work hard on the field, so please be sure to attend as many games as possible and cheer on the Blue Jays and Wolves!

Send your college student some news from home . . . The Atchison County Mail! Student subscriptions (September – May) are $36.

If you have a news item that you would like to include in the Atchison County Mail, please send your information and/or picture to amail@rpt.coop.

