Following introductions of the three Miss Fairfax contestants, a Fairfax trivia contest, and the girls reading their essays, Kierra McDonald was crowned Miss Fairfax 2022.

The Miss Fairfax contestants – Natalie Hedlund, Kendal Straub, and Kierra McDonald – react to answers shouted out by the crowd during a Fairfax trivia contest.

Garrett Wintz and Lucy Heck were crowned Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax at the Fairfax Fair Friday evening, August 19, 2022.

Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show

The children who participated in the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contest and/or who entered the 5 & 6 year-old division of the Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show were, from left to right, Brentley Stevens, Garrett Wintz, Annistyn Schebaum, Nash Stevens, Scout Smith, Paisleigh Daugherty, Lucy Heck, Jackson Zumbrunnen, Abbi Umbarger, and Dexter Miller. The children were introduced by Dana Tracy and Julie Koop, also pictured.

The 4 year-old participants of the Baby/Youth Show were Charlie White and Elliott Thomas.

The 3 year-old participants of the Baby/Youth Show were Belle and Lottie Miller, Harper Smith, Everlee Smith, Everly Sander, and Arya Thomas.

To say the children participating in the 12-35 month division of the Baby/Youth Show were “lively” is a bit of an understatement, so an organized group photo this is not. The 12-23 months-old children were Audrey Zumbrunnen and Willow Agnew. The 24-35 months-old children were Skyler Alsup, Cammie White, Danica Boyle, Berkley Schebaum, Stella Mercer, Ella Smith, Liam Daugherty, Knox Murphy, and Claire Oswald.

Participating in the 7-11 months category of the Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show were Adelie Stevens, Henry Lemar, and Caroline Oswald.

Fun times at the Fairfax Fair

This tiny tot was so happy to have her balloon animal that she hugged it and then held it like a baby.

The local Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts raised the flag at the start of the Fairfax Fair Friday, August 19, 2022.

Ayden Harber and Sienna Oppie ride the fire truck in the park.

Judge Brett Hurst gets in on the action as he takes his turn in the dunking booth.

Bennett Peregrine tosses a ping pong ball towards a display of cups for his chance to win.

Norma Bradfield has been attending the Fairfax Fair for decades and enjoys the sights and sounds that each fair brings.

Cousins Lucy Heck and Jo Hurst dance to the music being played in the park.

The Scouts had a bounce house/obstacle course at the fair, which the children loved.

Bill Slaughter learns about an early model Ford tractor at the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show.

Jim Ball waits to go for a swim in the dunk tank.

Kelly Daugherty gets busy putting together a hamburger.

Can I please go play over there?

Attending the Fairfax Fair is a multi-generational tradition for many, including Darian Thomas and now her daughters, Arya and Elliott Thomas.

Fairfax Fair Parade

The Tarkio Cub and Boy Scouts started the Fairfax parade off honoring our nation and state by presenting the flags.

The Fairfax Marching Parade showed off their musical skills in the Fairfax Fair parade Saturday, August 20. The band is directed by Debra Wyatt.

Janette Stanton, Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxilian of the Year, was accompanied by three great helpers, her grandsons Cass, Collin and Cane Stanton.

Taya and Micah Jones enjoy Micah’s first Fairfax Fair parade.

Keely Bredensteiner gets ready to throw a handful of candy as she helps her dad, Shane, in the parade.

Danny Kemerling shows off Pee-Wee, a 1949 Allis Chalmers G.

Many of the Fairfax Optimist members, who are responsible for putting on and organizing the Fairfax Fair, hit ping pong balls out to the waiting crowd. Each ping pong ball had a number that matched a prize.

Ethan Sons helps his dad drive the Atchison County Sheriff’s float.

Ryker Driskell helps his dad Kyle drive his late model John Deere tractor in the parade.

The EA Wolves football team and volleyball teams get into the Fairfax Fair swing of things as they throw candy.

Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax Garrett Wintz and Lucy Heck are driven by Greg Heck.

Both sides of Main Street were packed with onlookers at the 2022 Fairfax Fair parade.

Fairfax Fair Entertainers

There was a whole lotta shakin’ goin’ on when Elvis (AKA Ben Johnson) took the stage.

The audience really got into the performance of Donovan Jones tickling the ivories and Lauren Johnson singing Patsy Cline tunes.

Lexi Brown sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Kendal Straub sang for her hometown crowd.

The Southeast Nebraska Community Band performed a number of songs for the crowd. A few locals are band members, including Bill Slaughter, middle.

Christina Hall sang at the fair and had one little fan, Ethan Sons, so enamored with her singing to stand in front of the stage during her performance.

Erica Taylor serenaded fairgoers on Saturday night.

The East Atchison high school dance team performed a routine.

Darius Skillen performed three tunes for Saturday’s crowd.

Adam Showalter entertained the crowd with his singing and harmonica and guitar playing.

Fairfax Fair Booths

Ben Rolf decides on what flavor of tasty ice cream he wants at the very unique homemade ice cream truck.

Ann Wensel, Kendal Straub, and Marcia Martin man the Legion Auxiliary booth at the fair.

Selling freshly squeezed lemonade at the fair were Mackenzie and Delaney Oswald and Addy Giddinge.

Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxiliary members Marilyn Alldredge and Amy Sefrit sell chances on a Dell laptop computer. The winner was Shirley Rader.

The Fairfax Kiwanis Club sold chances to win a Yeti cooler full of fantastic prizes – including $600 in cash – for a value of nearly $1,500. Pictured are Danny and Alice Kemerling. Rhonda Riley won the “Basket Full of Fairfax Businesses.”