August 29, 1947

• Donations from persons outside the city limits have made possible a rural fire truck to answer fire calls within a radius of 15 miles around Tarkio. Fire fighters will be provided by a board of farmers. The truck was purchased from Army surplus at a cost of $1,241 and so far an additional $200 has been spent for equipment.

• J. W. Kelley, new member and operator of the firm Rees-Copeland-Kelly, and family arrived last Friday from Fort Dodge, Iowa, and are now staying at the Walnut Inn. They have purchased lots to the west of the Mrs. Foster White residence near the athletic field and expect to begin construction on a new home Monday.

• Eugene Davison is a patient at the Missouri Methodist hospital in St. Joseph. He was working with the highway crew last Thursday between Fairfax and Skidmore when a steel splinter from an ax penetrated the muscle in his right arm between the elbow and shoulder. Although the wound was immediately treated, infection set in and he was hospitalized.

• “Peck” Walkup makes weedless hooks by bending the Mustad steel hook imported from Norway, then attaching a weedless guard made by winding copper and piano spring steel wire. This past spring, he made them at his home here and sold 350 dozen at wholesale, shipping them by the bulk to sporting goods dealers in Alexandria, Perham, and Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. The hooks he makes retail at 35¢ each.

August 31, 1972

• The Marlin Logan family of Westboro represented Atchison County last week as the State Fair Farm Family for 1972 in Sedalia. Ninety-nine families attended the special activities. The Logans operate an 800 acre farm southeast of Westboro in partnership with Dr. C. L. Barnard. They include Marlin and his wife, Donna, and children Roberta and Rebecca, 14, and Melanie, 9.

• Otis Monk was one of the first in the area to be cutting silage. Monk farms 640 acres two miles east of Westboro. On Thursday afternoon and Saturday, they cut 200 tons of silage out of a 20-acre field. His helpers were Earl Carlsen, Dennis Johnston, and Wayne Nelson, Jr.

• Chamber of Commerce members were appointed at the August 17 meeting to serve on a committee September 3 to greet new Tarkio College students and present them with a token of welcome from Tarkio.

• Harry Lyon Blewitt, Tarkio, will appear in the annual biographical compilation, “Outstanding Young Men of America.” Criteria for selection includes service to others, professional excellence, business advancement, charitable activities, and civic and professional recognition. Dr. Blewitt is the associate professor of organic chemistry at Tarkio College. Before coming to Tarkio, he was a research chemist for DuPont.

August 28, 1997

• The Tarkio R-I Board of Education met in regular session August 21st. There are 244 students registered in grades 7-12 and 263 in grades K-6. Discussion was held on two bridges on the bus routes that the buses can not legally cross due to the buses weighing more than the 8 ton load limit. A state engineer will be contacted to come and reevaluate the bridges to see if they are safe for the buses to cross.

• Place’s in Tarkio has named Jean Menson as the new store manager. Menson, from Rock Port, has been working as the assistant manager at the store. She joined the Place’s Discount Store staff in 1987 as an associate in the Rock Port Place’s store.