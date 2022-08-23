Parade marshal Kay Graves enjoys the ride with her granddaughters.

Kay (Kent) Graves was selected by the Fairfax Optimist Club to be the 2022 Fairfax Fair Parade Marshal.

A Fairfax native, Kay was born and raised in Fairfax. She has been an active community member her whole life. As a youngster, she was involved in marching band, student groups, and cheerleading. She has been an active volunteer, club member, business owner, and neighborhood friend as an adult.

Kay married Jack Graves in 1971 just after her high school graduation. They spent the next 49 years farming just outside of town. Kay worked right alongside Jack as they farmed and raised their three children, Jon and Beth Graves of Fairfax, Jayne and Tim McFarland of Oregon, Missouri, and Jarod and Courtney Graves of Fairfax. She has six grandchildren, Jesse, Jaycee, and Braden Graves and Maverick, Kal, and Maelea McFarland.

In 1994, Jack and Kay purchased the local flower shop, KG Buds. Kay has managed this Main Street business for the past 28 years. Through the years she’s combined her personal and professional resources as an avid supporter of local churches, the school, and Community Hospital-Fairfax. From births to deaths and everything in between, if there is a community celebration, Kay is likely to be involved.

In 2018, Kay had the unexpected opportunity to move back home to her childhood neighborhood on the northeast corner of town. During the work day you’ll usually find her downtown at KG Buds or clerking at the post office. In the evening she can be found visiting with neighbors across her back yard or out on the front porch.

Kay fondly remembers the years she participated in the fair and parade only because Grandma Mary Harmes wouldn’t let her out of it. Now it’s an annual tradition and she wouldn’t miss it. Grandma Mary can be proud of the legacy she left with her family and Kay is honored to be recognized as the 2022 parade marshal.