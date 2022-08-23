Dear Community Members,

We are so grateful for the support to the Atchison County Health Department over the past two years as we’ve worked together to protect our community from COVID-19. We value your partnership and hope to continue collaborating to assure community health and well-being for all Atchison County residents.

We are currently embarking on a process to develop a comprehensive Community Health Assessment focused on public health, to build on our community’s successes during the pandemic and close gaps to assuring health and well-being for everyone.

We invite you to participate in this Community Health Assessment process by attending one of our kick-off meetings:

• Monday, September 12, 2022 – Velma Houts Building, 201 E. U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port, MO 64482, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (lunch will be offered).

• Monday, September 26, 2022 – Tarkio Resource Center, 405 S. 11th, Tarkio, MO 64491 at 5:30 p.m. (snacks will be offered).

To make sure we have enough food for everyone, please let us know you’re coming by registering before Friday, September 2, at https://fs29.formsite.com/aarXPE/t5jaicx19q/index.html or call 660-736-4121 to RSVP.

During the meetings we’ll organize for success, identify common values and a shared vision, and look at ways to build on assessments that have already been completed. We’ll talk about our community’s strengths and the forces of change that might affect our work. All of your input and expertise will help inform the Community Health Assessment process and strengthen the way we work together to create a healthy community for everyone.

We appreciate your input and look forward to seeing you at one of these important meetings in September.

Julie Livengood, Administrator, Atchison County Health Center