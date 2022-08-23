August 29, 1947

• When Joe Vernon and his sons, Herbert and Harold, started tearing the roof and sheeting off the Jack Savage home Tuesday morning, they uncovered some evidence of an early day in the attic! Among other things, they found a copy of a German almanac of the year 1885 and an April 27, 1894, issue of “Germania,” a German language newspaper published in St. Louis.

• Rock Port will regret to learn that W. L. “Bid” Beck will move his Rock Port Distributing Co. business to Burlington Junction this fall. The move is made to make more central his Budweiser distributing activities, as he covers Atchison and Nodaway counties in his operations.

• An automobile which had a small two-wheeler trailer attached attracted considerable attention in Rock Port Thursday evening because the car carried Alaska plates. The occupants were two men, a young woman, small boy, and a baby girl. They registered at Hotel Opp as being from Fairbanks, Alaska.

• The new highway bridge on No. 275 between Rock Port and Tarkio at the Box Elder Ranch was opened to traffic Tuesday afternoon. The bridge has been under construction for more than a year.

August 24, 1972

• The Rock Port R-II School is humming with activity as all preparations are completed to welcome a record enrollment of 768 students Wednesday, August 23.

• Douglas M. Halliday, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Halliday, Tarkio, recently joined the news staff at the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Gazette. Halliday graduated from the MU School of Journalism in 1970. He received his release from active military duty in January of 1972 following a 13 month tour in Vietnam where he served with the 1st Calvary Division.

• The Rock Port Jays football team has started training for the fall season with 48 boys signed up to play.

• Mr. and Mrs. John Henry Cox returned from a 16 day tour of Mexico July 18th. The trip was made with a group of 48 newspaper men, their wives and families, as part of an International Press Study Mission. Some reflections included: “Toilet facilities in Mexico are surprising to say the least – from the most modern to the ancient primitive. Our tour group, due to the wide variety of places visited and also due to Montezuma’s revenge, ran the entire gamut of Mexico’s plumbing facilities.”

August 21, 1997

• Eighty golfers and 130 to 140 people ate dinner at the annual Brown’s Agri Service customer appreciation golf outing.

• First Lutheran will have a festive worship service Sunday, August 24, that will include a special music program by The Scarrow Family. Thad and Teresa Scarrow and their children, Alisa, Tim, and Jason are from Des Moines, Iowa, and regularly bring their ministry of music to churches.

• Fifty years ago, a group of ladies who were interested in flowers and gardens thought it would be nice to have a garden club. Nine ladies attended the first meeting August 13, 1947, and a month later they had 33 paid up members. The dues were $1 a year with 50¢ going to the state organization.