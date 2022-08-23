Missouri Freedom Quilters presented Quilts of Valor to four veterans Thursday, August 18. Receiving quilts, from left to right, were: Mark Moon, Warren “Butch” Schomburg, Ronald Davis, and Michael Green. There are eight ladies in the Missouri Freedom Quilters, a chapter of Quilts of Valor. Since 2019, the Missouri Freedom Quilters have made and presented 100 quilts to local veterans. They operate solely on donations to their project. They have been able to do this through the generous donations of businesses and individuals in and around our community.