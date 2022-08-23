The Herzog Foundation has announced over $3.8 million in grants to 13 Christian schools in California, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and Virginia. Tarkio Technology Institute, Tarkio, Missouri, was one of the 13 schools to receive a grant.

As more parents and students realize the immense value in a Christian education, schools need resources to open and increase their capacity.

“These schools are not only dedicated to instilling biblical truth in their students, but they’re also committed to serving more students in their communities,” said Herzog Foundation Chairman Todd Graves. “In order for Christian education to truly make an impact, we must reach more students and families. We’re proud to support schools that prioritize growth alongside Christian and American values.”

“This grant will allow us to launch an outcome-based business program that will provide our students with a strong foundation in business management based on the Biblical view of money and the purpose of business ownership in God’s kingdom. We consider it a true blessing to be selected by such a strong advocate of Christian education as the Stanley M. Herzog Charitable Foundation,” said Tarkio Technology Institute President John Davis.