The first place winner at the fishing tournament was Caleb Garst with this massive 80.10 pounder.

Mike Graham placed second with his 43.24 lb. catfish.

Clint Stoner placed third with his 42.42 lb. catfish.

The Watson Fire Department held the Tom Gibson Memorial Fishing Tournament Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Watson, Missouri, Boat Dock. Tom Gibson, right, presents the gun to Randy Downs, left, winner of the Savage 22 mag. bull barrel gun raffle.

(Watson Fire Dept. Facebook photos)