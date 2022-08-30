The Department of Economic Development (DED) recently announced it will award more than $17 million to 40 communities through its Community Development Block Grant Program to assist with various improvement projects.

“Strong infrastructure is fundamental to the wellbeing of our state and every Missourian,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Whether through repairing roadways or improving public safety, the Community Development Block Grant program is improving lives statewide. We’re always proud to make investments that help ensure communities have solid foundations for success.”

Funded projects include street and roadway repairs, stormwater and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities.

“The Community De-velopment Block Grant pro-gram strengthens Missouri’s communities,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Funding provided through this program helps Missourians prosper by assisting cities and counties with critical needs. These projects truly make a difference for citizens while preparing their communities for economic growth.”

The City of Fairfax was one of the towns awarded a grant. The city will receive $500,000 to make street improvements that include the removal and reconstruction of roads affected by patches of deteriorating pavement, gravel, dirt, and potholes.

CDBG programs are designed to support the well-being of Missouri communities and create greater capacity for growth, whether by addressing local health and safety concerns or improving local facilities, such as senior centers and community centers. Grants are available in a variety of categories and can be utilized for a wide range of community development initiatives. For more information about the CDBG program and CDBG categories, visit ded.mo.gov/cdbg or contact mocdbg@ded.mo.gov.