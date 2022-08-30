September 5, 1947

• Miss Eloise Wine completed her 20th year as librarian at the Tarkio Public Library September 1. She reports that during that period the number of books in the library has increased from 3,000 to more than 10,000 volumes. Most popular of the books during the past month were “The Egg and I,” “Corn Country,” and “Gentleman’s Agreement.”

• The Rev. Fred Yehle and Rev. Jerry Mahoney moved Friday to the house directly east of the Catholic Church on Elm Street. The house was recently purchased by the parish.

• Another burglary early Wednesday brought the third break-in in less than a month’s time at Howell’s Service Station located on the southeast edge of Tarkio on Highway 4. Ten dollars was garnered from the cash register on this trip. The thief broke through a window on the southside of the station, reached in, and unfastened the latch.

• Adolph Gellert, Jr., 33, of Rock Port, Missouri, was killed last Friday morning when he accidentally caught his foot in a high tension electric line which had become entangled with a fallen tree limb in front of his home.

September 7, 1972

• Senior Master Sergeant Lloyd R. Brown received the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal during his retirement ceremony at Griffiss AFB, New York, from Colonel Ellis L. Barr, deputy chief of staff for logistics, Headquarters, North Communications Area.

• The congregation of the First Baptist Church will move to their new church facility on South Highway 59 with September 10th as their first Sunday worship service there. This Sunday marks the end of almost a year of construction.

• Tarkio High School Majorettes earned a trophy for being the outstanding group at a Cassavant National Majorette Camp they attended this summer. The girls include Denise Davidson, Janette Wessler, Kerry Sue Mincer, Debbie Ryan, Carmen Bywater, Susan Wessler, and Debbie Davis.

• Star Scout Harold Sollman made an original woodcut print for St. John’s Lutheran Church, Westboro, in partial fulfillment of requirements for the PRO DEO ET PATRIA Award.

• Phil Homeratha, Tarkio College graduate who lives in Lawrence, Kansas, with his wife Linda (Robbins) Homeratha, will be honored in the 1972 volume of Outstanding Young Men of America. Mr. Homeratha currently teaches and coaches at Haskell Junior College under the direction of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

September 4, 1997

• The American Legion held its Labor Day Horseshoe Tournament September 1 at Niedermeyer Park in Tarkio. Gilbert Holmes and Don Larson placed first in the Men’s Division. Betty Zibell and Lori Shupe placed first in the Women’s Division.

• Leonard McEnaney of Tarkio took time out on Labor Day to show an Avalanche photographer his corn crop. Area Extension Specialist Bob Chapple of Rock Port, Missouri, expects above normal corn and bean crops, but not the record years we had in 1992 and 1994.

• When the weather permits, Tarkio Academy students will be traveling to Guilford, Missouri, to pick Asian pears from 400 pear trees. Martin Goedkin of rural Guilford owns a farm that has these 400 pear trees on it and said he would give the pears to the Second Harvest Food Bank if someone would pick them.