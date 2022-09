The first day of preschool was a fun one for Fairfax R-3 students. The children kicked off the morning by getting to know each other in the play area. (Fairfax R-3 Twitter photos)

Fairfax R-3 students began the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday, August 24. Pictured are the kindergarten kids on their first day.

Each football Friday, the East Atchison football players greet the young students at the doors to Fairfax R-3. Pictured is Addy Giddinge giving high-fives to the greeters August 26, 2022.