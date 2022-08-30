September 5, 1947

• Rural schools in Atchison County opened Monday morning. Teachers were more plentiful this year and most school boards had their teachers employed several weeks before the opening of the school. Irish Grove has an enrollment of 32 students in the grades and the high school pupils are being transported to Fairfax High School.

• Thousands were thrilled at the sights and sounds of Fairfax’s first annual 4-State Roundup rodeo. The crowd Sunday afternoon was estimated to be slightly over 4,000. An extra feature Monday night was the riding of the Brahma calves by local boys. The most serious injury was that suffered by “Spike” Sutton of Fort Pierre, South Dakota, when a horse stepped on the back of the head. He was taken to the hospital and found to have a slight skull fracture at the base of his skull, but after treatment and spending the night, he was released and traveled to Coffeyville, Kansas, to participate in another rodeo.

• At the Golden Rule Store – with locations in Tarkio, Rock Port, and Mound City – blouses are $2.98 each, sweaters are $1.98 to $3.98 each, and new fall handbags are $1.98 plus tax each.

September 7, 1972

• A Ford tractor power train valued at $5,201 has been donated to Craig R-3 High School vo-ag center by Ford Motor Company tractor and implement operations. The power train consists of a three-cylinder, 201-CID diesel engine, eight-speed manual shift transmission and rear axle.

• Plans are shaping up for an anniversary open house on the first birthday of Nishna Valley Supply company at Nishnabotna Saturday, September 16. Manager Bob Pencock states that a lot of time was required to improve the mill facilities for the public. Mill Manager Dan Cooper and all the rest of the crew intends to make the day a gala event with plentiful barbecue being served, door prizes, and other interesting features.

• The community auction brought in $750 for the Christmas decoration fund and will be used by the Community Club to add to the new items purchased last year. Auctioneer Abie Showalter displayed his unusual talent for getting the highest bid for each item, many selling for several times the actual value.

• A purchase agreement has been completed between B.W. Umbarger and Mrs. Beverly Warnstaff of Hamburg, Iowa, for Tarkio L. P. Gas Company. Umbarger took possession of the business August 1.

September 4, 1997

• Over The Back Fence By Nancy Gaines: “Princess Di’s accident and death were mourned around the world. The news reporters were always there, she was good to photograph and the pictures sold for big bucks. There are times when the news media needs to back off and give some space. Can you imagine going 100 mph just to snap a picture?”

• Four new parcel lockers have recently been installed at Fairfax Post Office. These lockers will be used for customers having a package that will not fit in their post office box and are unable to get to the post office during regular business hours.

• New faces at Fairfax R-3 School this year are: Krista Sly, elementary principal; Phillip Gegen, math; and Sheridan Mires, sixth grade.