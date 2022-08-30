The Allen-Schiffern Legion Auxiliary is preparing for their fall rummage sale at the Tarkio American Legion Building (3rd and Broad streets in Tarkio). The sale will take place Friday, October 21, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 22, from 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Saturday is a half price bag sale, starting at 12:00 noon.

The auxiliary is asking for donations for their sale. Good, clean, quality items (no tvs, computers, etc.) will be accepted at the legion building October 12th-19th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Items will not be accepted on October 20 so that the ladies can get everything organized.

This sale is a huge event for the auxiliary and they appreciate everyone donating and shopping. Stop on by and find a bargain!