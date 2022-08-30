Atchison County Artisans is hosting a Holiday Makers Market at the Tarkio Community Building on Saturday, November 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This fun event will provide an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts made by local artisans, including woodworking, wood burning, stained glass, crochet, sublimated and vinyl crafts, pottery, baked goods, and so much more!

Atchison County Artisans invites local makers to sign up now. Participating vendors must sell goods that are homemade, homegrown, or value added (an item that has been altered in some way to add to its value). There is no fee to participate in this event, but vendors must provide their own tables, chairs and display. To sign up, please visit https://forms.gle/vCCJLsZMjpECAjzt9.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/events/393335432936741) or call or text Sandy Thompson at 660-253-7272.