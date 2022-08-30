Mandy Bish, Extension Specialist Plant Sciences, University of Missouri, was one of the first stops on the tour. Mandy talked about weed science, and how the university is working to research to keep the farmers informed of the latest finding in weed management.

The University of Missouri Extension held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, August 23, 2022, for its new machine shed at the Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center. On hand for the groundbreaking, from left to right, were University of Missouri President Dr. Mun Choi; Debbie Bennett, MU Extension; Chad Higgins, Associate Vice Chancellor, MU Extension; Steve Klute, Graves-Chapple Advisory Board chairman; Stacey Steffens, Northwest Regional Director; Marshall Stewart, Vice Chancellor for Extension & Engagement; Callie Glascock, Business and Finance Officer; Representative Allen Andrews; Phil Graves, Graves-Chapple Advisory Board member; Morris Heitman, Graves-Chapple Advisory Board member; Miles Smith, president, Atchison County Extension; Jim Quimby, Atchison County Commissioner; Russell Herron, Graves-Chapple Advisory Board member; Richard Burke, Atchison County Commissioner; Rob Kallenbach, CaFNR Assistant Dean; and Jim Crawford, Director, Graves-Chapple Extension & Education Center.

University of Missouri President Dr. Mun Choi visits with area farmers at the breakfast before taking the tour.

Steve Klute, right, chairman of the Graves-Chapple Advisory Board, presents Jay McCoy, left, with a plaque, honoring Jay for all his help to keep the equipment and facility going. Kelly Daugherty was recognized the night before at the fish fry for everything he does as well.

Jim Crawford, director of the Graves-Chapple Extension & Education Center, welcomed everyone to the 33rd annual Graves-Chapple Field Day.

The University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center held its annual field day Tuesday, August 23.

“We are now part of the MU Extension network of extension and education centers,” said Jim Crawford, director of the MU Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center. The new name of the center was observed, along with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new machine shed.

A number of experts from MU were on hand to answer the most pressing questions farmers are facing about a variety of topics.