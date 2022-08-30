Old Fashioned Saturday Night be September 17 on Main Street in Rock Port. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with the “Star Spangled Banner.”

Registration for the tractor pull will be at 6:00 p.m. and the tractor pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will be held at the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Memorial Building. At this time, Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to come.

The City of Rock Port’s new logo will be revealed at a presentation outside of Rock Port City Hall before the ping pong ball drop.

If you would like to have a booth this year, contact Betty Stoner at 660-787-0531 or text her at the same number for a registration form. The registration form will be available on the Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The registration fee of $10 can be paid the night of the event. If you want the same spot as you have had before, please let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. The spots will be reserved on a first come basis. The deadline for all registration forms is Tuesday, September 6.

If you would like to see something different this year, contact Betty. If you would like to sponsor something, please let someone on the Chamber or Betty know.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night has been held annually for many years and is a great family entertainment event.

PEO selling mums

Rock Port DU Chapter of PEO will be selling mum plants again this year at Old Fashioned Saturday Night. Proceeds go toward scholarships. There will be a large variety in various sizes and prices. Pre-orders will be taken after September 10.