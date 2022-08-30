Join the Ride 4 Life! A benefit poker run for Melissa Pierpoint of Rock Port, Missouri, will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022. Melissa, a 28-year-old mother of three beautiful children and wife to Dustin, was diagnosed with stage 4 Anaplastic Large T Cell Lymphoma in December of 2021. Her cancer is very aggressive. Melissa has completed eight rounds of chemo and had her most recent pet scan August 2. It showed that the mass in her liver had grown and doubled in size. Bergan Mercy has transferred her to UNMC where she and her doctors will figure out what the next steps will be.

Registration begins at 11:00 a.m. at the Rock Port Golf & Country Club, 18757 225th Street. There is a $20 fee for the pilot and $15 fee for the co-pilot. Kickstands will go up at 12:00 noon and bikers will travel to Still Centerfield in Shubert, Nebraska, Southside Saloon in Auburn, Nebraska, Zach’s Bar & Grill in Peru, Nebraska, TJ’s Tavern in Brownville, Nebraska, and then back to the Rock Port Country Club. Once the group has returned to Rock Port, at 4:30 p.m. there will be a free-will donation dinner and an auction will follow.

For more information regarding donations of auction items or food, contact Tysha Fangmeier at 308-390-0402 or the Rock Port Golf & Country Club at 660-744-2590.