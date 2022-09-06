Atchison County’s COVID-19 Community Level is listed as medium as of September 1, 2022, according to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/

The Atchison County Health Department reports that as of August 31, 2022, there have been 1,696 cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County. Cases reported in 2022 by the month are: January, 328; February, 95; March, 12; April, 7; May, 16; June, 65; July, 79; and August, 90. A total of 24 deaths have been reported.

The Tarkio Sewershed Project samples on the August 16, 2022, sampling date continued to show presumed Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants at 100% of which 19% was presumed BA.4 and 81% was presumed BA.5.

COVID TESTING:

Atchison County Health Department offers COVID testing Monday through Thursday. Testing is done car-side. Call 660-736-4121 for an appointment.

COVID VACCINATIONS:

Children ages 6 months and up are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Missouri.

Atchison County Health Department has both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available for all age groups. They also carry Johnson&Johnson. Appointments available Tuesdays and Thursdays. Use www.vaccines.gov to find a COVID vaccine near you. A total of 69 COVID vaccine doses were given in August.

Atchison County Health Department has administered 4,113 total COVID vaccine doses so far.

Atchison County Health Department continues to offer all four vaccines – Moderna, Pfizer and J&J – on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Use www.vaccines.gov to find a COVID vaccine near you.

COVID BOOSTER UPDATE

As of August 31, 2022, the FDA amended the emergency use authorizations of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to authorize the use of bivalent formulations of the vaccines. These new vaccines will be used as a single booster dose at least two months following the initial vaccination series or two months following previous booster vaccination.

Up to this point, all doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccine were monovalent, meaning they contained a single component of the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). The new bivalent vaccines contain two components – one from the original strain of the virus and one from the omicron variants, specifically BA.4/BA.5, of the virus. This will ideally create antibodies to both the original virus and the omicron viruses and build more protection from severe illness. Most cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. are caused by the omicron variants at this time, and it is expected that they will continue to circulate this fall and winter.

With this change, the original monovalent vaccines will no longer be used for booster doses. The new bivalent vaccines will be used for all booster doses going forward, and will be considered “updated boosters.” If you have already received one or two boosters of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, you will be able to receive the new, bivalent “updated booster” two months after your previous booster(s).

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met September 1, 2022, and voted to approve the bivalent “updated boosters.” Missouri Department of Health will update standing orders for local public health agencies to be able to receive and administer the vaccines. Atchison County Health Department acted quickly to pre-order the Moderna bivalent vaccine and will be able to give it once they receive standing orders from the state. They will continue to keep the public updated about changes and availability of vaccines.

PUBLIC HEALTH NEEDS ASSESSMENT

You can participate in the Community Health Assessment process by attending one of the health department’s kick-off meetings

• Monday, September 12, at the Velma Houts Building, 201 E. U.S. Hwy. 136, Rock Port, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (lunch will be offered).

• Monday, September 26, at the Tarkio Resource Center, 405 S. 11th, Tarkio, 5:30 p.m. (snacks will be offered).

Register with this link: https://fs29.formsite.com/aarXPE/t5jaicx19q/index.html or call 660-736-4121.

COVID-19 IN ATCHISON COUNTY

8-31-22

FATALITIES 24

ACTIVE CASES 19

TOTAL CASES 1,696

MALE 773

FEMALE 923

UNDER 20 YEARS 328

21-29 YEARS 202

30-39 YEARS 252

40-49 YEARS 204

50-59 YEARS 226

60-69 YEARS 252

70-79 YEARS 157

80+ YEARS 75