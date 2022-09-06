The new teachers and staff members at Fairfax R-3 are, from left to right: front row – Ashley Grossman, Kristen Rogers, and Michelle Oswald; and back row – Daniel Umbarger and Ethan Riley.

The new teachers and staff members at Tarkio R-I are, from left to right: (top) front row – Jadyn Lauritsen, Cassie Runde, Whitney Harrington, Michelle Seiter, and Michelle Navin; and back row – Amanda Boomgaarn, Kara Vette, Megan Rainey, Mistie Rightsell, and Beth Wennihan; and (above) Dustin Piper.

The new teachers and staff members at Rock Port R-II are, from left to right: front row – Christin Dush, Stephanie Parsons, Katarina Bennett, and Rhonda Whiley; and back row – Dylan Dittman, Todda Wren, Sarah Millsap, Jayme Wood, Melissa Comstock, and Danyal Coon. Makayla Martin is not pictured.

Heading back to school is always an exciting time for students and staff members. It’s also exciting to see new faces in the hallways and on the fields of play, including those of new teachers, staff members, and coaches. This year, there are several new employees at all three school districts in the county. They are all introduced below.

FAIRFAX R-3

Ashley Grossman

Ashley Grossman is the new Fairfax R-3 Family and Consumer Science teacher and East Atchison Assistant Varsity Football Cheer Coach. Ashley is from Fairfax, having attending Kindergarten through 12th grade at Fairfax R-3. She has taught for over 15 years, whether that was substitute teaching, being a paraprofessional, coaching, a preschool teacher, etc. Ashley commented, “I’m excited for a new school year with great staff and students and becoming a part of the Fairfax R-3 School District and EA Wolves family!”

Michelle Oswald

Michelle Oswald is the new 5th grade teacher at Fairfax R-3. She lives on a farm just outside of Fairfax and her family includes her husband, Marshal, and children Dakota, Knox, Mackenzie and Delaney. Michelle stated, “I have enjoyed working in the Fairfax Elementary School for the past three years as both a substitute teacher and a para, and am super excited to be transitioning to full-time teaching this year.”

Ethan Riley

Ethan Riley is the new ag teacher and FFA Advisor at Fairfax R-3. This is his first year as a teacher. Ethan is a 2016 Tarkio High School graduate. He graduated from NWMSU with a BS in ag science and graduated Cum Laude. Ethan lives on a family farm in Westboro, Missouri, where he helps with all aspects of farm life. Ethan said, “Growing up, I enjoyed showing swine and beef at fairs and livestock shows. Showing at the Missouri State Fair has also become our family vacation. I also enjoy working with and planting many varieties of plants. I decided to teach ag here at Fairfax because I wanted to share how rewarding ag can be and all the possibilities within the ag world with the younger generation here in our community. Enhancing the ag experience for this younger generation and ensuring that they are prepared to live, work, and expand the ag world is my goal.”

Kristen Rogers

Kristen Rogers is the new Fairfax Kindergarten teacher. She lives in Mound City, Missouri, with her husband, Jake, and their three month old daughter, Scottie. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and her Master’s Degree from the University of Colorado. This is her sixth year of teaching.

Daniel Umbarger

Daniel Umbarger is the new Distance Learning Coordinator at Fairfax R-3. Daniel is from Fairfax and his parents are Tim and Sandy Umbarger. He has a degree in history from Missouri Valley College. Daniel worked as a substitute teacher at Fairfax for several years before he was asked to apply for this new position last spring.

ROCK PORT R-II

Katarina Bennett

Katarina Bennett is a new sixth grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary. A graduate of Tarkio High School, she attended Peru Stage College and graduated in May with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Psychology. Katarina is familiar with Rock Port Elementary, as she was a paraprofesional there. Katarina lives in Tarkio with her two children, Jackobi (fourth grade) and Arianna (second grade), and her boyfriend, Austin. They have two cats, Midnight and Sapphire. Hobbies include reading, writing, and spending time with family and friends. Katarina said, “The biggest goal I have for the school year is to build relationships and make connections with my students, their families, and my colleagues.”

Melissa Comstock

Melissa Comstock is a new custodian at Rock Port Elementary. She is married to Rich Comstock and they have a daughter, Rylynn, in first grade. Melissa attended Peru State College earning a B.S. in Sports Management in December 2008. Previously she worked at Fairfax R-3 for seven years, having duties ranging from paraprofessional, assistant preschool teacher, volleyball coach and bus driver. Melissa said, “Rock Port School has welcomed my family with open arms and we truly feel blessed. My husband and I look forward to watching our daughter grow and succeed as a Blue Jay!! Go Rock Port!!”

Danyal Coon

Danyal Coon is a new sixth grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary. Danyal is a graduate of Rock Port High School and Northwest Missouri State University where she majored in English. She previously taught in Jamesport, Missouri, for eight years. Danyal’s son, Andrew, and his wife, Ashlynn, are Rock Port residents, and have a two-year-old daughter, Autumn. Danyal said, “It’s safe to say that she is my pride and joy, and I’m so glad she will one day be a Blue Jay.” Danyal bought a house in Rock Port this summer and enjoys hiking, reading, writing, restoring furniture, and doing just about anything creative. “My goal for the school year is to see growth in myself and my students. I’m proud to be a Blue Jay again!”

Christin Dush

Christin Dush is the new 9th-12th math teacher at Rock Port High School. She graduated from Mineral Area College with an Associates of Arts degree in teaching, Central Methodist University with Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and minor in education, and University of Central Missouri with a Master’s of Science in mathematics. Past work experience includes one year as middle and high school math teacher at Marquand-Zion R-6, Marquand, Missouri; five years as high school math teacher at Kingston K-14, Cadet, Missouri; and four years as high school math teacher at Chillicothe R-2, Chillicothe, Missouri. Her husband, Brad Dush, is the new United Methodist pastor at Fairfax UMC. Her family includes children, Brittany, Fayette, Missouri; Cameron, Farmington, Missouri; Andrea (a senior at RPHS), and Dereck (a junior at RPHS). Christin commented, “I have enjoyed how welcoming the community has been. I look forward to being a Blue Jay and learning more about what makes RPHS so special.” She enjoys spending time with family and plans to soak in the last few years she has with children at home before they leave to pursue their own dreams.

Makayla Martin

Makayla Martin is a paraprofessional at Rock Port. Originally from Hannibal, Missouri, she graduated from high school there. She previously worked in daycare. Makayla moved from Florida in 2016 and moved to Rock Port this summer. She has three dogs (Pip, Uma, and Brex). Her mother and sister live in Hannibal. Hobbies include hanging with friends and family and playing with her dogs. Learning new ways to help students is her goal for this school year.

Sarah Millsap

Sarah Millsap is a new first grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary. Sarah graduated from Ray-Pec High School in Raymore, Missouri, and Maple Valley College in Kansas City, Missouri. She previously taught at Northland Schools in Kansas City. Sarah has been married for 22 years to Chris Millsap. They have three children: Devin (in heaven), Case (eighth grade), and Jovie (fifth grade). They moved to Rock Port from Kansas City in 2020. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and retail therapy. Her goals for this school year include building and moving into a new home, continuing her schooling, and getting ready for the new baby on the way.

Stephanie Parsons

Stephanie Parsons is a new business teacher at Rock Port High School. A 2008 graduate of Rock Port High School, she graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a BS in Education, and previously taught high school business at Tarkio R-I.She and her husband, Donnie Parsons (Rock Port High School principal), have two sons, Dreyton (preschool) and Daxton (2). She enjoys activities with her boys, especially outdoors, trying new things, and easy reading. Stephanie said, “It is so nice to have our whole family on one calendar, fewer loads of laundry since we are wearing the same color, and not rooting against each other in extracurriculars.”

Robin Whiley

Robin Whiley is a paraprofessional at Rock Port. Robin graduated from Denbigh High School, Newport News, Virginia. She graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. Robin previously taught at Kingman U.S.D. in Kingman, Arizona, where she was a sixth grade teacher for nine years. She and her husband moved to Rock Port when he was transferred with the United States Postal Service. They have three sons and a grandson who live in North Platte, Nebraska. Robin’s hobbies include reading, travel, and just being with family whenever possible. Her goal for this school year is to just be more creative.

Jayme Wood

Jayme Wood is a new fourth grade teacher at Rock Port Elementary. Jayme graduated from Freeman High School and majored in Health and Physical Education at Northwest Missouri State University. She previously taught school at Tarkio R-I. Jayme and her husband, Garrett, have four children: Braylyn (seventh grade), Harper (fifth grade), Jaylee (second grade), and Grayson (age 4). They live on a farm outside of Burlington Junction, Missouri. Jayme’s hobbies include Husker sports, running, and kids’ activities. Her goal for this school year is to better herself as a teacher.

TARKIO R-I

Amanda Boomgaarn

Amanda Boomgaarn is a new para professional at Tarkio Elementary. This is her first year working at Tarkio R-I. Amanda has two kids that attend Tarkio schools in pre-k and 4th grade. Amanda and her family moved to Tarkio in 2019 after losing their home in Hamburg, Iowa, to the floods.

Whitney Harrington

Whitney Harrington is the new 1st grade teacher at Tarkio Elementary. This is her 10th year of teaching. She taught for nine years at Fairfax R-3, teaching 2nd grade. Whitney commented, “I am so excited for my journey here at Tarkio. The positive environment and support Tarkio has to offer is what really drew me into the school. I have two littles at home, Annistyn (5) and Berkley (2). We currently live in Fairfax, Missouri. We love to go camping during the summer time and spend time together!”

Jadyn Lauritsen

Jadyn Lauritsen is the new preschool paraprofessional at Tarkio Elementary. Jadyn is originally from Bedford, Iowa, but currently lives in Burlington Junction, Missouri. She was previously a paraprofessional at North Nodaway. Jadyn stated, “I applied to Tarkio Elementary because it was closer, but realized it was the perfect fit when I came in for my interview and it reminded me of the school I attended growing up. My goals this year are to encourage my students to reach their potential and to gain as much experience as I can.”

Michelle Navin

Michelle Navin is the Tarkio High School Special Education Para. Originally from Kern River Valley, she’s resided in Tarkio since 2005. She is married to Jimmy, who is the meat department manager at the local Hy-Vee. They have three boys who all graduated from Tarkio: James, who is with Outlaw Wind Farm; Jayce, who attends Missouri State Technical College; and Jesse, who attends Iowa Western Community College. She has three grandchildren, Clark and Jasper, who currently attend Tarkio Elementary, and Emma, who attends Tarkio Junior High. This is Michelle’s first school position and she has recently completed her substitute teaching certification. Michelle remarked, “I wanted to be a part of the Tarkio R-I School District team after getting to know all the great teachers and staff I have had the chance to interact with over the past 17 years. They have always been involved and supportive in my children’s successes educationally and I wanted to be a part of that.”

Dustin Piper

Dustin Piper is the new At Risk/Credit Recovery teacher at Tarkio R-I. He was previously employed by Maryville, Missouri, as a Behavior Intervention Specialist. Dustin is also an assistant football coach this fall and will be an assistant baseball coach in the spring.

Megan Rainey

Megan Rainey is the new junior/senior high school special education teacher in Tarkio. She lives in Shenandoah, Iowa. She’s been married to her husband Chris for 15 years and she has three children: MacKenzie is 26, Madison is 24, and Lance is 7. Lance is attending Tarkio Elementary and is in 2nd grade. Megan graduated from Grand Canyon University in Arizona with a Bachelor’s Degree in science for early childhood education and early childhood special education. She is currently in a Master’s Degree program through Grand Canyon University for sociology with an emphasis in education. Before working in a school setting, Megan worked at Eaton’s in Shenandoah for close to 20 years. She was then a para in preschool classrooms in Shenandoah and Rock Port. In her free time, Megan enjoys camping with family and sitting down with a good book and reading.

Mistie Rightsell

Mistie Rightsell is a para at Tarkio Elementary. Mistie is from Tarkio, born and raised. She graduated from Tarkio in 1992. She is married to Jim Rightsell, a 1989 graduate from Rock Port, Missouri, and they have a son, Christopher, who graduated from Tarkio in 2013. Mistie began her career in early childhood education in 2014 while driving the bus at Atchison County Head Start. She earned her CDA Certification while she continued to drive the bus and volunteer in the classroom there. After leaving Head Start in 2018, she taught for a brief period at the Mosaic Child Care & Education Center in Maryville. She then began her career at the Nemaha County Head Start in Auburn, Nebraska. While working there, she had a friend who convinced her to take the para exam and get her certificate to come work at Tarkio Elementary. She received her Para Certificate in December of 2021 and began at Tarkio Elementary in January of 2022. Mistie shared, “It is such an honor to be able to walk the halls as an employee of the school where I attended so many years ago. I absolutely love my job and enjoy being around the students every day listening and watching them learn. I remember as a child how I loved seeing different teachers throughout the day and telling them what I had learned. Now being on the other end of the spectrum it makes my heart full.”

Cassie Runde

Cassie Runde is in her first year at Tarkio R-I, but this is her 9th year as a 3rd grade teacher. She previously taught at North Nodaway for eight years. Cassie is originally from Grant City, Missouri, but moved to Maryville for college and never left! She attended and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, earning her Bachelor’s of Science Degree in elementary education and early childhood education. Cassie noted, “I have heard some amazing things about the Tarkio R-I School District and the amazing teachers, so I couldn’t wait to join when there was an opening! My goal this year is to help students fall in love with reading!”

Michelle Seiter

Michelle Seiter is the new Tarkio Elementary Physical Education teacher. She is originally from Kansas City, where she was a special education para for NKC Schools for four years. She moved to Rock Port two years ago with her family. Her husband is a police officer in Rock Port and they have two children, Kennedi (age 12), Colt (age 11), and she is pregnant with their 3rd child, a little girl due to arrive in January. Michelle said, “I wanted to be a part of Tarkio R-I because I have always wanted to be a PE teacher and I like being involved in the Atchison County community.”

Kara Vette

Kara Vette is the new fifth grade teacher at Tarkio Elementary. She previously taught fifth grade in the Independence, Missouri, School District and fifth and second Grades in the Olathe, Kansas, School District. Kara holds an Elementary education degree from William Jewell College and a Master’s Degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Kara lives in Tarkio with her husband, Tim, and their children, Isaac, Owen, and Emmeline. Kara said, “After staying home with my three children, I am excited to return to teaching in the school district where my children attend. The elementary in Tarkio is full of dedicated, hardworking teachers and I am excited to be part of the team.”

Beth Wennihan

Beth Wennihan is the new Tarkio R-I Middle School Math teacher. She previously taught business at West Nodaway High School. Beth graduated high school from Tarkio and then attended NWMSU where she received a BS in business education and later an MS in instructional technology. Beth has a son, Carter Wennihan, a freshmen at Tarkio High School. In her spare time, Beth enjoys reading, baking, and spoiling her rescue poodle, Barry. Beth remarked, “I’m looking forward to a fresh start and the opportunity to work in this community. It feels great to be back in the high school building where so many traditions still exist from when I went to school here.”